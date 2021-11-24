Analysts Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.29. Belden reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 5,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,875,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Belden by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 263,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

BDC stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. 3,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. Belden has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

