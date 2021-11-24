Analysts Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $0.00. Ardelyx reported sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $9.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 million to $11.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.95 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $6.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,575 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.7% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 240,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 229,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 11,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,831,886. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $104.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

