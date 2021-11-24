Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.23.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $182.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.56. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $132.84 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

