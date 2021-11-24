Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend by 37.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $182.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $132.84 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.56.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.96.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

