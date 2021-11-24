AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Reaches New 52-Week High at $143.44

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.44 and last traded at $142.67, with a volume of 4814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,846. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

