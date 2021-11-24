Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,640 shares of company stock worth $19,895,827. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $303.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.83 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

