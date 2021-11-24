American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMWD opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.16. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

Several research firms have commented on AMWD. Loop Capital upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Woodmark by 48.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Woodmark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Woodmark by 20.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

