American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,126. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

