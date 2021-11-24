American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

