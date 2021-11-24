Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.83

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 14822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

