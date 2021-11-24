Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at about $918,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGI. Barclays lowered their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Grant A. Lines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MGI stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $544.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

