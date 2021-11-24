Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Shares in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,208,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,009,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,429 shares of company stock worth $189,442. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.92. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The business’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

