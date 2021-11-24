Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after buying an additional 85,473 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $474.05 million, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

