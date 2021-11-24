Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,559 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Inseego by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Inseego by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $21.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $693.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSG. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

