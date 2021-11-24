Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after buying an additional 532,385 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,508,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.03.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

