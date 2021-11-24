Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.34. 34,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,070,944. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

