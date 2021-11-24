Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Buys $82,500.00 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gerrit Jan Bakker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 2,500 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00.

Shares of ATUS opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

