Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXG opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.15 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.74.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $2,826,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,998 shares of company stock valued at $45,402,270 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

