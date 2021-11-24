Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

HON opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average is $223.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

