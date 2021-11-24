Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 166,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,249,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $319.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $237.48 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.