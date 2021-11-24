Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 88.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 116,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

