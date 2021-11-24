Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for about 1.2% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $389.51 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.58, a P/E/G ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.37.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

