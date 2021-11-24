Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 53,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.7% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 52,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.7% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

NYSE EMR opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

