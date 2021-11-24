Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 1,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 31,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

Alsea Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALSSF)

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

