Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 1,250 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $22,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. 26,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $206.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

PINE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 385,018 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

