Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

