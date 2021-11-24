Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 559 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.80. 18,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.