Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

