Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,399.00.

NVR stock traded up $17.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,337.00. 271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,988.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4,985.12. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,875.20 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $65.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

