Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 559,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 62,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMR opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.50. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

