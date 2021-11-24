Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $144.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $187.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $121.97 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.