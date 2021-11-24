Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 475,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Almonty Industries has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

