Allstate (LON:ALL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Allstate (LON:ALL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Wednesday. Allstate has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 26 ($0.34).

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

