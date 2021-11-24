Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

