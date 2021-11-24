AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NIE opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.60. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $32.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.