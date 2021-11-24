Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.06

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.06 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 1368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $917.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 170.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,747,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

