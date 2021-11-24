Algorand Price Tops $1.75 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003073 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $10.94 billion and approximately $501.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00205056 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.66 or 0.00806708 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00016290 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00074662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,719,685,735 coins and its circulating supply is 6,260,998,945 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

