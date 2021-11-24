Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,873,000 after purchasing an additional 538,394 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,764,000 after purchasing an additional 61,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

ARE traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $210.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,493. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.33. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

