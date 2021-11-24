Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 737,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

ALEX opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.