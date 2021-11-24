Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.