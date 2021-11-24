Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Boosted by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises about 1.1% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after acquiring an additional 752,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,879,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.15.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $273.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $130.76 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

