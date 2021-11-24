AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.71

Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 10174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,163,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

