Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on A. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.18.

NYSE:A opened at $154.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $111.43 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

