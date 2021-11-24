Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.160-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.760-$4.860 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

