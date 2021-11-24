Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Padraig Mcdonnell Sells 1,500 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.32. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

