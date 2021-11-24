Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.31

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.31 and traded as high as C$33.82. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$32.93, with a volume of 58,693 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on AFN shares. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.23. The stock has a market cap of C$620.63 million and a P/E ratio of 53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

