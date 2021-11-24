Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 172,663 shares.The stock last traded at $13.37 and had previously closed at $12.77.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AFYA. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.
The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Afya by 22.9% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Afya by 4.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,902,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,869 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Afya by 72.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter valued at about $15,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
