Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Announces Earnings Results

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.
NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Afya has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.
AFYA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.
Afya Company Profile
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
