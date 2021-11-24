Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Announces Earnings Results

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Afya has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.

AFYA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Afya stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

