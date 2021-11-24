Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.18

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $3.24. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 242,674 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36.

Aerogrow International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERO)

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

