Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.
Aegon stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
